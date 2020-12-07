12:09
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 67 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,789,396 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 67,027,780 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (14,750,316), India (9,644,222), Brazil (6,603,540), Russia (2,439,163), Argentina (1,463,110), Colombia (1,371,103), Italy (1,728,878), Spain (1,684,647), France (2,345,648) and Great Britain (1,727,751).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 43,000,000. The figure grew by 1,149,472 people for three days.

At least 1,535,107 people died from the virus (growth by 29,580 people for 24 hours), including 282,236 people — in the USA, 176,941 — in Brazil, 140,182— in India, 61,342— in the UK, and 109,456— in Mexico.

At least 75,395 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,056 cases — in Kazakhstan, 73,904— in Uzbekistan, 12,428 — in Tajikistan.
