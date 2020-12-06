Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan

Ina Creanga came to Kyrgyzstan more than a year ago to stay here forever. The primary school teacher and preschool education specialist told 24.kg news agency why she decided to leave the forests of Moldova for the mountains of Kyrgyzstan and why she does not regret the decision.

— How did you end up in Kyrgyzstan?

— Love knows no boundaries. My story is proof of this. I was born and grew up in Moldova. I have heard about Kyrgyzstan before, but very little. In 2016 I met Dima, my future husband, on the Internet. At first I thought it was just communication, online flirting. But very soon he won me over with his courtesy, good manners and resoluteness. At some point, he bought tickets and came to me by plane — to meet me and my parents live.

Our communication at a distance lasted for three years. I was still studying at the university at that time. It was a difficult period, because you cannot see your loved one every day, but at the same time, pleasant because of rare and very long-awaited meetings. In 2019, I decided to move to Kyrgyzstan. My parents stayed in Moldova.

— How did they take your decision?

— I think that any loving parent will worry. But they have always supported my choice, and I am grateful to them for that. Moreover, they liked my future husband, accepted and supported my choice.

— Kyrgyzstan is a completely new country for me. Everything surprised me. There is a completely different climate, different nature.

There are plains and forests in Moldova, but here you can literally reach the mountains and rivers. Ina Creanga

People surprised me by their warm attitude towards foreigners. Some people call it hospitality, but it’s more than that. Everywhere you are welcome like a family member.

— What surprises even now?

— I am still amazed by the nature of Kyrgyzstan. There are so many breathtaking, incredibly beautiful places. When there is an opportunity, we always get out of the city. I dream of driving across the whole republic one day and seeing all the picturesque places. The national cuisine also surprises by its diversity. There are many surprising things in the state. It seems to me that even having lived here all my life, I will not cease to be pleasantly surprised at something.

— Kyrgyz cuisine is rich in calories, since the main ingredients are meat, milk and flour. My favorite dishes are lagman and dymlyama. As for the national drinks, I like aralash the most. I have not yet come across dishes that I would be afraid to try. Everything is delicious.

— What is your favorite place in Bishkek?

— One of my favorite places is Tashtar-Ata panorama. An excellent view of Bishkek opens up from there in summer. There you can stay alone with yourself and your thoughts.

— What do you do professionally?

— By profession, I am a primary school teacher and a specialist in preschool education. In Kyrgyzstan, I could not get a job for about a year, since I have a temporary registration. Wherever I went for an interview, I got a forced refusal due to the fact that I do not have citizenship and the process of employment of a foreigner is not easy. This did not stop me, and I kept looking for a job.

Now, when the issue with my documents has been resolved, I got a job at one of the private kindergartens. I am very glad that there were people who gave me a chance to show myself in this area. The team is good.

— Is there something that has fascinated and disappointed you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— I really liked the fact that the local youth have great respect for the older generation. This is one of the most pleasant moments, since it is not common now. The people are very welcoming.

One thing is disappointing — most of the drivers in Kyrgyzstan do not obey the traffic rules. Ina Creanga

There are a lot of violations and irresponsible people on the roads. But hope is the last thing to die, I really want to believe that this will change and people will finally begin to think that their loved ones are waiting for them at home alive and well.

— Have you thought about returning to your homeland?

— I miss my home, my parents and relatives, and sometimes, when the melancholy becomes unbearable, I want to take off and come to them as soon as possible. But we do not plan to move to Moldova for life. Next summer, I hope, we will be able to visit my homeland. We wanted to do this earlier, but the coronavirus pandemic has made its own adjustments to our plans.