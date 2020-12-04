Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 65.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 750,861 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 65,220,566 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (14,125,615), India (9,534,964), Brazil (6,487,084), Russia (2,354,934), Argentina (1,447,732), Colombia (1,343,322), Italy (1,664,829), Spain (1,675,902), France (2,310,271) and Great Britain (1,678,418).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 41,800,000. The figure grew by 436,130 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,505,527 people died from the virus (growth by 13,498 people for 24 hours), including 276,157 people — in the USA, 175,270 — in Brazil, 138,648— in India, 60,210— in the UK, and 108,173— in Mexico.

At least 74,373 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,386 cases — in Kazakhstan, 73,431— in Uzbekistan, 12,308 — in Tajikistan.