15:24
USD 84.80
EUR 102.77
RUB 1.13
English

U.S. Ambassador offers assistance to Kyrgyzstan in fight against organized crime

U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Donald Lu and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev discussed political and economic cooperation. The diplomatic mission reports.

Ambassador Lu noted progress in negotiations towards a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement, and both sides expressed hope of resolving the remaining issues quickly.

He also offered the assistance of U.S. law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting major organized crime figures, and U.S. support in the disruption and dismantling of their international criminal networks.

The U.S. Ambassador reiterated that the United States welcomed proposals to allow time for a broad societal discussion on proposed constitutional changes, and welcomed Kyrgyzstan’s decision to send the proposed changes to the Venice Commission for comment.

Ruslan Kazakbaev added that the importance of balanced statements from the U.S. Embassy regarding the events in the country was noted. The parties also discussed issues of economic cooperation, increasing bilateral trade.

Ruslan Kazakbaev thanked the American side for the important technical assistance to hospitals in Bishkek, Chui region and Osh in treating patients with COVID-19, as well as, in general, for humanitarian assistance during the pandemic.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the issues of cooperation in combating corruption, organized crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/175573/
views: 144
Print
Related
U.S. Department of State awards $300,000 grant to MoveGreen organization
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan not to respond to US trade sanctions against Russia
Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs to visit Kyrgyzstan
Donald Lu nominated for post of U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Center for Global Development: Kyrgyzstan is at risk of debt distress
Deputy Assistant Secretary of USA arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Department of State: Claims against media cast shadow on Kyrgyzstan's reputation
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
4 December, Friday
14:15
U.S. Ambassador offers assistance to Kyrgyzstan in fight against organized crime U.S. Ambassador offers assistance to Kyrgyzstan in figh...
14:02
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:57
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:51
524 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:45
440 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,373 in total