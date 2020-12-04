U.S. Ambassador offers assistance to Kyrgyzstan in fight against organized crime

U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Donald Lu and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev discussed political and economic cooperation. The diplomatic mission reports.

Ambassador Lu noted progress in negotiations towards a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement, and both sides expressed hope of resolving the remaining issues quickly.

He also offered the assistance of U.S. law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting major organized crime figures, and U.S. support in the disruption and dismantling of their international criminal networks.

The U.S. Ambassador reiterated that the United States welcomed proposals to allow time for a broad societal discussion on proposed constitutional changes, and welcomed Kyrgyzstan’s decision to send the proposed changes to the Venice Commission for comment.

Ruslan Kazakbaev added that the importance of balanced statements from the U.S. Embassy regarding the events in the country was noted. The parties also discussed issues of economic cooperation, increasing bilateral trade.

Ruslan Kazakbaev thanked the American side for the important technical assistance to hospitals in Bishkek, Chui region and Osh in treating patients with COVID-19, as well as, in general, for humanitarian assistance during the pandemic.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the issues of cooperation in combating corruption, organized crime.