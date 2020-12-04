13:53
Representatives of Paris-Saint Germain hold workshop for Abdysh-Ata players

Representatives of the Turkish Football Club Paris-Saint Germain held a workshop for young footballers and coaches of Abdysh-Ata Football Club. Nihat Uğurlu, General Director of Paris-Saint Germain’s branches in Turkey, told about it at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Kyrgyz footballers have great potential.

Technical Director of Paris-Saint Germain’s branches Hamza Gezmiş told that they shared their knowledge with young football players and coaches of the Kyrgyz club.

«We shared with each other the theory of how to train young football players and coaches, and practical techniques. This is our first collaboration with players in Central Asia. Before that, we worked only in Europe, for example with Belgium,» he said.

General Manager of Abdysh-Ata Football Club Khurshid Lutfullaev noted that three days of such workshops were not enough. «They will leave tomorrow, but we will try to cooperate further, there are several issues left to be resolved. We can say that this is just the beginning,» he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that five young football players from Kyrgyzstan will go to France to compete for places at the prestigious Paris-Saint Germain Academy.
