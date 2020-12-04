10:49
USD 84.80
EUR 102.77
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus almost halves in Batken region

Number of people infected with coronavirus has almost halved in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

If the number of people infected with COVID-19 in October was 2,490 people, then in November — 1,257, that is 1,233 patients less.

There is also a decrease in the number of deaths from the new infection. In November it was 14 people, while in October this figure was 10 people more.

«As of today, two people in the region are in serious condition,» Zharkynbek Maksutov, First Deputy Government Representative in Batken region told.
link: https://24.kg/english/175489/
views: 124
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 64.4 million people globally
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
400 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
420 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 73,933 in total
WHO updates face masks recommendations
Bishkek City Hall ready to open day patient hospitals
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.7 million people globally
Second wave of COVID-19: Why number of registered cases declines in Kyrgyzstan
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
4 December, Friday
10:28
Mobile applications for hearing-impaired children developed in Kyrgyzstan Mobile applications for hearing-impaired children devel...
10:16
U.S. Department of State awards $300,000 grant to MoveGreen organization
09:48
At least 7,099 people with disabilities live in Osh city
09:32
Number of infected with coronavirus almost halves in Batken region
09:14
New Vice Mayor of Bishkek appointed
3 December, Thursday
23:09
Border problems: Residents of Aksy district turn to Kamchybek Tashiev
23:02
Government of Kyrgyzstan asks donors to help with loans for business
22:45
Unfair treatment: Veronique Garrett about plight of children with disabilities
21:09
Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum
20:56
Presidential elections: Two more candidates withdraw from race