Number of infected with coronavirus almost halves in Batken region

Number of people infected with coronavirus has almost halved in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

If the number of people infected with COVID-19 in October was 2,490 people, then in November — 1,257, that is 1,233 patients less.

There is also a decrease in the number of deaths from the new infection. In November it was 14 people, while in October this figure was 10 people more.

«As of today, two people in the region are in serious condition,» Zharkynbek Maksutov, First Deputy Government Representative in Batken region told.