Government of Kyrgyzstan asks donors to help with loans for business

«Given the limited budgetary capacity, I urge you to consider the possibility of participating in implementation of this government program, which will provide due support to domestic entrepreneurs in the context of coronavirus pandemic,» acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov addressed donors at a meeting of the Coordination Council for Interaction with Development Partners.

Participants of the meeting discussed priority measures of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to stabilize the economy. Artem Novikov noted that the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences have had a significant impact on the country’s economy. Now, for additional business support, measures are being considered to provide concessional loans, subsidies to farmers and new financing instruments. But this requires donor support.

«Resident Coordinator of the UN system in the Kyrgyz Republic, co-chairman of the Coordination Council Ozonnia Ojielo, in turn, stressed that development partners were ready to continue to support the republic,» the statement says.
