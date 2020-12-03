Foreign Ministry again asks China to ease debt burden on Kyrgyzstan’s budget

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan again asked the PRC to ease the burden of external debt on the country’s budget. Press service of the ministry reported.

Ruslan Kazakbaev once again received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the joint fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official noted the importance of holding the round-table conference with Chinese entrepreneurs on November 24, during which he stressed that the government would take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of companies and enterprises, as well as Chinese citizens working in the country.

«Amid the negative impact of coronavirus infection on the macroeconomic situation, the minister drew the attention of Du Dewen to the importance of assistance in alleviating the burden of external debt on the republic’s budget,» the statement says.