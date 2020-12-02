14:35
USD 84.80
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.11
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 551,309 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 63,788,113 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (13,714,024), India (9,462,809), Brazil (6,386,787), Russia (2,302,062), Argentina (1,432,570), Colombia (1,324,792), Italy (1,620,901), Spain (1,656,444), France (2,275,429) and Great Britain (1,647,230).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 40,900,000. The figure grew by 427,900 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,479,442 people died from the virus (growth by 11,455 people for 24 hours), including 270,532 people — in the USA, 173,817 — in Brazil, 137,621— in India, 59,148— in the UK, and 106,765— in Mexico.

At least 73,513 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132,348 cases — in Kazakhstan, 73,145— in Uzbekistan, 12,231 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/175236/
views: 32
Print
Related
Second wave of COVID-19: Why number of registered cases declines in Kyrgyzstan
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
478 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
335 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 73,513 in total
683 children contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for three months
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.2 million people globally
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
562 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
2 December, Wednesday
14:26
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.7 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.7 millio...
14:16
Safe City: Over 40 hardware and software complexes to be installed in Bishkek
14:01
Second wave of COVID-19: Why number of registered cases declines in Kyrgyzstan
11:57
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Single-person protest held at Constitutional Chamber’s building in Bishkek