Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 551,309 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 63,788,113 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (13,714,024), India (9,462,809), Brazil (6,386,787), Russia (2,302,062), Argentina (1,432,570), Colombia (1,324,792), Italy (1,620,901), Spain (1,656,444), France (2,275,429) and Great Britain (1,647,230).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 40,900,000. The figure grew by 427,900 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,479,442 people died from the virus (growth by 11,455 people for 24 hours), including 270,532 people — in the USA, 173,817 — in Brazil, 137,621— in India, 59,148— in the UK, and 106,765— in Mexico.

At least 73,513 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132,348 cases — in Kazakhstan, 73,145— in Uzbekistan, 12,231 — in Tajikistan.