Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Twelve more medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, three cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Chui region, three — in Osh region, one — in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Talas region and two — in Batken region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospitals, nine more — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,932 medical workers, 3,623 of them have recovered in the republic.