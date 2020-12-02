11:29
USD 84.80
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.11
English

Account for transfer of funds to repay external debt opened in Kyrgyzstan

An account has been opened in Kyrgyzstan for accumulation of funds received on a voluntary basis to pay off external debt of the country. The Ministry of Finance reports.

The account for accumulating money was opened in connection with incoming requests from individuals and legal entities wishing to help the government to pay off its external debt.

To transfer funds in national currency (soms), you need to transfer money to the personal account of the Ministry of Finance (funds received as budget revenue) — 4401001103000253.

Account details for transfer of funds in foreign currency (in U.S. dollars) through a multicurrency account for subsequent crediting to the account of the Ministry of Finance:

Correspondent Bank: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, New York, USA

Swift: FRNYUS33

Beneficiary bank: National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, 168, Chui Str., 720040 Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic

Swift: Nbkikg22

Correspondent account number: 0210-8671-5

Beneficiary: Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic

Beneficiary account: № 1013350100590106

«To credit funds, you have to use the payment (element) code» 14511900 — Other non-tax income «. All money credited to the account will subsequently be accumulated and used exclusively to repay external debt based on government decisions. To ensure openness and transparency of the process, information on the volume of receipt and use of funds will be posted on the official website of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Ministry of Finance said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of September 30, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan (external plus internal) amounted to $ 4,826.46 billion (384,186.08 billion soms), including $ 4,171.13 billion (332,022.03 billion soms) — external, and $ 655.33 million (52,164.04 billion soms) — internal.
link: https://24.kg/english/175181/
views: 70
Print
Related
Roll-over of debt to China to cost Kyrgyzstan 2.9 billion soms
Novikov: There will be no problems with external debt payments this year
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.3 per citizen
Expenses on servicing state debt increase by 2.1 billion soms in 2020
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
Only every seventh Kyrgyzstani ready to give money for payment of external debt
Japarov supports initiative to collect money for paying off external debt
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.4 per citizen
Russian analysts outline Kyrgyzstan's external debt situation
Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease external debt’s burden on country's budget
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
2 December, Wednesday
11:11
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts...
11:04
Account for transfer of funds to repay external debt opened in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Opening of Embassy of Kuwait planned in Bishkek
10:26
China ready to increase number of vehicles passing through Irkeshtam, Torugart
10:13
Ski season starts in Kyrgyzstan
1 December, Tuesday
18:26
Kyrgyzstan to develop Accessible Country program
18:17
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
17:13
683 children contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for three months