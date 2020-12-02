Account for transfer of funds to repay external debt opened in Kyrgyzstan

An account has been opened in Kyrgyzstan for accumulation of funds received on a voluntary basis to pay off external debt of the country. The Ministry of Finance reports.

The account for accumulating money was opened in connection with incoming requests from individuals and legal entities wishing to help the government to pay off its external debt.

To transfer funds in national currency (soms), you need to transfer money to the personal account of the Ministry of Finance (funds received as budget revenue) — 4401001103000253.

Account details for transfer of funds in foreign currency (in U.S. dollars) through a multicurrency account for subsequent crediting to the account of the Ministry of Finance:

Correspondent Bank: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, New York, USA

Swift: FRNYUS33

Beneficiary bank: National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, 168, Chui Str., 720040 Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic

Swift: Nbkikg22

Correspondent account number: 0210-8671-5

Beneficiary: Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic

Beneficiary account: № 1013350100590106

«To credit funds, you have to use the payment (element) code» 14511900 — Other non-tax income «. All money credited to the account will subsequently be accumulated and used exclusively to repay external debt based on government decisions. To ensure openness and transparency of the process, information on the volume of receipt and use of funds will be posted on the official website of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Ministry of Finance said.