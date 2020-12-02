China ready to increase number of vehicles passing through Irkeshtam, Torugart

The Acting Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, the First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Du Dewen.

According to Du Dewen, in accordance with repeated appeals from the Kyrgyz side, as well as after a meeting with Artem Novikov on November 25, the Chinese side proposed to increase the number of working hours from 8 to 12, as well as to switch the checkpoint to a daily mode of operation, including on weekends.

Estimated growth in the number of vehicles can be up to 30 vehicles per day. The Ambassador also said that in order to improve the infrastructure at Irkeshtam checkpoint, as well as to increase the throughput of the checkpoint, the Chinese side decided to build two warehouses and install a crane.

As for Torugart checkpoint, its capacity depends on the weather conditions.

Recall, a decrease in throughput at the checkpoint is directly related to the measures taken by China to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as the special algorithm for the passage of goods through checkpoints.

«From our side, all relevant services will be switched to a joint mode of operation with the Chinese side. I am confident that an increase in the throughput at checkpoints will have a positive effect on the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation during the pandemic. When organizing the movement of goods, all necessary sanitary and epidemiological measures will be observed,» Artem Novikov said.

He instructed the State Customs Service and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security to switch the work of the checkpoint to a joint operating mode with the Chinese side.