683 children contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for three months

At least 683 children from 7 to 17 years old got infected with coronavirus for three months in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating COVID-19 reported.

According to the center, 48 cases were registered in the country in September, 315 — in October, and 320 — in November.

Most of the cases are registered in Bishkek: in October — 83 cases, in November — 143. The next with highest virus incidence are Chui and Issyk-Kul regions. Least of all cases is registered in Naryn.

At least 73,178 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.
