17:10
USD 84.80
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.11
English

Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov transfers a third of damage

The ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, has transferred only 32 percent of the amount of damage revealed by the State Committee for National Security.

As the Ministry of Finance told 24.kg news agency, as of November 30, he has transferred 646.3 million soms. Earlier it was stated that he has transferred 661.2 million. However, after clarifying the information, the ministry said that the sum was lower.

In total, 668.2 million soms have been transferred to the deposit account, which was opened to support the budget in 2020 (within the framework of economic amnesty and legalization of funds measures). At least 661.2 million were received from law enforcement agencies, other 7 million — voluntary funds of individuals.

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at the Customs Service. In November 2019, he was already summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security.

In October, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and stated that he was ready to reimburse 2 billion soms to the budget. The court released Raiymbek Matraimov on pledge not to leave town. He had to transfer the entire amount of damage by the end of November 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/175104/
views: 135
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 661.2 million soms
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers other 42.3 million soms
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 493.8 mln soms to Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Acting President: Refusal to arrest Raiymbek Matraimov is political decision
Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town
Raiymbek Matraimov changes his last name to Ysmaiylov
Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek
Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov summoned for interrogation
Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
1 December, Tuesday
16:20
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 pe...
15:59
Russian universities to keep state-funded places for foreign students
15:47
Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov transfers a third of damage
15:33
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.2 million people globally
15:07
Acting Mayor of Bishkek: I hesitate to open schools