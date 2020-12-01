Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov transfers a third of damage

The ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, has transferred only 32 percent of the amount of damage revealed by the State Committee for National Security.

As the Ministry of Finance told 24.kg news agency, as of November 30, he has transferred 646.3 million soms. Earlier it was stated that he has transferred 661.2 million. However, after clarifying the information, the ministry said that the sum was lower.

In total, 668.2 million soms have been transferred to the deposit account, which was opened to support the budget in 2020 (within the framework of economic amnesty and legalization of funds measures). At least 661.2 million were received from law enforcement agencies, other 7 million — voluntary funds of individuals.

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at the Customs Service. In November 2019, he was already summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security.

In October, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and stated that he was ready to reimburse 2 billion soms to the budget. The court released Raiymbek Matraimov on pledge not to leave town. He had to transfer the entire amount of damage by the end of November 2020.