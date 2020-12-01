17:10
USD 84.80
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.11
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 558,925 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 63,236,804 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (13,541,221), India (9,462,809), Brazil (6,335,838), Russia (2,275,936), Argentina (1,424,533), Colombia (1,316,806), Italy (1,601,554), Spain (1,648,187), France (2,275,016) and Great Britain (1,633,733).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 40,500,000. The figure grew by 452,413 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,467,987 people died from the virus (growth by 9,400 people for 24 hours), including 268,045 people — in the USA, 173,120 — in Brazil, 137,621— in India, 58,545— in the UK, and 105,940— in Mexico.

At least 73,178 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132,348 cases — in Kazakhstan, 73,094— in Uzbekistan, 12,194 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/175094/
views: 129
Print
Related
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
562 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 73,178 in total
Bishkek school students could return to schools in third term
Second wave of COVID-19: Situation in Bishkek stabilizes
WHO recommendation: Maximum 15 minutes of close contact per day
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 62.6 million people globally
17 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
1 December, Tuesday
16:20
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 pe...
15:59
Russian universities to keep state-funded places for foreign students
15:47
Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov transfers a third of damage
15:33
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.2 million people globally
15:07
Acting Mayor of Bishkek: I hesitate to open schools