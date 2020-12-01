Bishkek school students could return to schools in third term

School students in Bishkek could return to schools in the third term. Chief Physician of the capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, Kuban Kundashev, announced at a press conference at the Bishkek City Hall.

According to him, this decision will be made not by the City Hall, but by the Republican Emergency Response Center, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education. «If, according to statistics, there is no increase in the incidence of the virus in children under 14, then, perhaps, the schools will be opened,» he said.

The City Hall understands that educational institutions need to be opened, Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva added. «But at the same time we must not forget that we have more than two thousand teachers at risk. Schools are three to four times overcrowded. Under such conditions, keeping the distance is impossible. The buildings are old, there is no ventilation. We very much hope that people will recover, community immunity will develop, the situation will stabilize and we will open schools in the next term. This is a great responsibility. Everyone should take it, comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, wear masks, keep distance, avoid public events,» she added.