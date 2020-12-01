National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 84.7 mln for a month to support som

To maintain som’s exchange rate, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has sold $ 84.7 million in the foreign exchange market in November. Official website of the bank says.

So, on November 12, it sold $ 26.8 million, on November 16 — $ 21.4 million. The next day, the bank entered the foreign exchange market again with an intervention of $ 500,000. On November 18, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $ 1.3 million, on November 19 — $ 3 million, on November 20 — $ 2,050 million.

Interventions continued last week. On November 24, the bank sold $ 1.6 million, on November 25 — $ 3.1 million, on November 26 — $ 5.8 million, on November 27 — $ 1.1 million. On the last day of November, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold other $ 16.1 million.

Since the beginning of November, the National Bank has conducted eleven interventions, selling $ 84,750 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for two months in Kyrgyzstan. As a result, its exchange rate grew to 84.9 soms.