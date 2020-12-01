11:05
USD 84.80
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.11
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 84.7 mln for a month to support som

To maintain som’s exchange rate, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has sold $ 84.7 million in the foreign exchange market in November. Official website of the bank says.

So, on November 12, it sold $ 26.8 million, on November 16 — $ 21.4 million. The next day, the bank entered the foreign exchange market again with an intervention of $ 500,000. On November 18, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $ 1.3 million, on November 19 — $ 3 million, on November 20 — $ 2,050 million.

Interventions continued last week. On November 24, the bank sold $ 1.6 million, on November 25 — $ 3.1 million, on November 26 — $ 5.8 million, on November 27 — $ 1.1 million. On the last day of November, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold other $ 16.1 million.

Since the beginning of November, the National Bank has conducted eleven interventions, selling $ 84,750 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for two months in Kyrgyzstan. As a result, its exchange rate grew to 84.9 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/175031/
views: 50
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues two new collectible coins
National Bank sells $ 11.6 million in foreign exchange market for a week
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells other $5.8 million to support som
National Bank conducts 8th intervention in foreign exchange market in November
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 1.6 million to support som
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 30.2 million for a week to support som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues interventions
National Bank sells $ 25.2 mln on foreign exchange market for 3 days
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells dollars in foreign exchange market
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
1 December, Tuesday
10:56
Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital takes 2nd place in World Air Quality Index Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital takes 2nd place in Wo...
10:51
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 84.7 mln for a month to support som
10:42
About 700 citizens get food packages, PPE in Kyrgyzstan
10:36
Extension of introduction of EAEU regulations on fuel planned in Kyrgyzstan
10:17
Mass riots: House arrest of Kursan Asanov extended until 2021
30 November, Monday
22:18
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
22:07
Presidential elections: IPA CIS to send observers
21:31
New mayor of Kara-Balta city elected