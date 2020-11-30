21:15
Foreign workers to be able to legally stay in Russia until next summer

In the context of pandemic, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation plans to extend the period of stay in Russia for foreigners and stateless persons until the summer of 2021. Interfax reported with reference to the Deputy Head of the Department for Migration Issues Kirill Adzinov.

«We are working with the administration on the further prolongation of these measures. Most likely, they will be extended until next summer,» he said at the Federation Council.

«We understand that people who have come to Russia for any purpose and have not been able to return back, who have been here for a long time, must somehow get an opportunity here to exist. In any case, they will carry out labor activities,» said Kirill Adzinov.

In September, the President Vladimir Putin, by his decree, extended until December 15 the periods of temporary stay of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Russia and the periods of stay outside the country of participants of the state program of assistance to voluntary resettlement to Russia of compatriots living abroad and their family members.
