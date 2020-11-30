Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 62.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,797,734 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 62,677,879 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (13,378,846), India (9,392,919), Brazil (6,314,740), Russia (2,249,890), Argentina (1,418,807), Colombia (1,308,376), Italy (1,585,178), Spain (1,628,208), France (2,270,573) and Great Britain (1,621,305).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 40,000,000. The figure grew by 1,071,603 people for three days.

At least 1,458,587 people died from the virus (growth by 27,765 people for three days), including 266,838 people — in the USA, 172,833 — in Brazil, 136,896— in India, 58,342— in the UK, and 105,459— in Mexico.

At least 72,807 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 130,865 cases — in Kazakhstan, 72,870— in Uzbekistan, 12,115 — in Tajikistan.