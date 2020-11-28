15:43
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.12
National Bank sells $ 11.6 million in foreign exchange market for a week

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has sold $ 11.6 million in the foreign exchange market to support the national currency from November 23 to November 27. Official website of the bank says.

Yesterday the National Bank again sold dollars. A total of $ 1.1 million were sold with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is the tenth intervention of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic in November.

On November 12, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $ 26.8 million. On November 16, the National Bank sold $ 21.4 million. The next day, the bank again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. On November 18, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic again sold dollars in the amount of $ 1.3 million. On November 19, it sold $ 3 million to support the som, on November 20 — $ 2,050 million.

The interventions continued this week. On November 24, the bank sold $ 1.6 million, on November 25 — $ 3.1 million and on November 26 — $5.8 million.

Since the beginning of November, the National Bank has conducted ten interventions, having sold $ 68,650 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row in Kyrgyzstan.
