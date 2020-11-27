Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 666,974 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 60,880,145 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (12,883,258), India (9,266,705), Brazil (6,166,606), Russia (2,169,424), Argentina (1,399,431), Colombia (1,280,487), Italy (1,509,875), Spain (1,617,355), France (2,235,537) and Great Britain (1,578,429).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 39,000,000. The figure grew by 337,163 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,430,822 people died from the virus (growth by 10,101 people for 24 hours), including 263,417 people — in the USA, 170,769 — in Brazil, 135,223— in India, 57,128— in the UK, and 104,242— in Mexico.

At least 71,548 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 129,213 cases — in Kazakhstan, 72,342— in Uzbekistan, 12,044 — in Tajikistan.