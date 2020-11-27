12:09
Advisor to governor sentenced to 3 years in jail for fatal traffic accident

Marslatbek Sheraliev, adviser to the ex-plenipotentiary representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Talas region, was sentenced to three years in prison. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made by the Talas City Court. It is known that Marslatbek Sheraliev was deprived of his driving license for a period of two years.

On July 30, Marslatbek Sheraliev hit a cyclist. The latter died in intensive care unit. Examination allegedly found alcohol in the blood of the deceased Askat Asykulov. However, the experts who made such a conclusion did not appear in court to testify.
