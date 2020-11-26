14:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 666,974 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 60,346,970 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (12,772,721), India (9,222,216), Brazil (6,166,606), Russia (2,144,229), Argentina (1,390,388), Colombia (1,270,991), Italy (1,480,874), Spain (1,605,606), France (2,221,774) and Great Britain (1,560,872).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 38,600,000. The figure grew by 401,745 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,420,721 people died from the virus (growth by 11,513 people for 24 hours), including 262,177 people — in the USA, 170,769 — in Brazil, 134,699— in India, 56,630— in the UK, and 103,597— in Mexico.

At least 71,171 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 128,400 cases — in Kazakhstan, 72,178— in Uzbekistan, 12,008 — in Tajikistan.
