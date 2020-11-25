15:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 59.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 551,351 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 59,679,996 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (12,589,229), India (9,177,840), Brazil (6,087,608), Russia (2,120,836), Argentina (1,381,795), Colombia (1,262,494), Italy (1,455,022), Spain (1,594,844), France (2,206,126) and Great Britain (1,542,611).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 38,200,000. The figure grew by 416,720 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,409,208 people died from the virus (growth by 13,550 people for 24 hours), including 259,881 people — in the USA, 170,115 — in Brazil, 134,699— in India, 55,935— in the UK, and 102,739— in Mexico.

At least 70,744 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 127,580 cases — in Kazakhstan, 71,985— in Uzbekistan, 11,971 — in Tajikistan.
