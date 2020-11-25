Cinemas and food courts to resume work from December 1 in Bishkek

Cinemas will resume work on December 1 in Bishkek. Acting Mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, all restrictions will be lifted, but schools and kindergartens will still work online.

«Restrictions are lifted for other types of activities, including cinemas. By the way, food courts will also start working. We are changing the government decree now. Supermarkets will also work as usual, there will be no time limits. A separate algorithm has been developed for events halls and restaurants,» the official said.

Cinemas were one of the first facilities, which voluntarily closed due to the spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. They have not been working for eight and a half months, and for the last two months they have been living with the hope that the authorities would allow them to resume their activities.