Russia to donate 9,000 tons of food products to needy Kyrgyzstanis

Russia will donate 9,000 tons of food products to families living below the poverty line in Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of Russia in Bishkek posted on its Facebook page.

Russia has made the decision to provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 8 million.

«More than 9,000 tons of food products were purchased in order to support families living below the poverty line. The ceremony of handing over wheat flour and vegetable oil will take place on November 25, which will then be distributed among the regions of the country. This project is being implemented jointly with the UN World Food Program,» the diplomatic mission noted.

The Embassy stressed that Russia would continue to finance other projects to strengthen food security in Kyrgyzstan, including providing primary school students of the republic with hot meals.

Up to date, about 400,000 schoolchildren throughout the country have been provided with hot meals.