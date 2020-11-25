China closely monitors enforcement of rights of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan

The PRC pays close attention to ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese organizations in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported with reference to the Ambassador of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen.

According to the ministry, a meeting with representatives of leading Chinese companies, joint ventures and associations operating in Kyrgyzstan with participation of the Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen took place on the initiative of Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev.

In her speech, the Ambassador shared information on the infrastructure projects that have been implemented in recent years in the Kyrgyz Republic. She also said that the PRC government paid close attention to ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese organizations in Kyrgyzstan, especially against the backdrop of the political turmoil in October.

The Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev promised that the government would take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of companies and enterprises, as well as Chinese citizens working in the country.

The head of the Foreign Ministry paid special attention to the issues of inflow of Chinese direct investments and increase in trade, an early increase in freight traffic through Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints and other relevant aspects.