At least 500 million soms have been budgeted for payment of compensations to medical workers for 2021. Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov announced today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

In addition, a reserve fund of 1.9 billion soms will be provided in the budget. The funds are to be used for unforeseen expenses, including in case COVID-19 pandemic continues in 2021.