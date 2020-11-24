16:51
Mining companies to be held accountable for environmental damage in Kyrgyzstan

Mining companies, while working at mineral deposits, have damaged the ecology in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Inspection for Ecological and Technical Safety reported today.

After the end of development, the enterprises did not carry out restoration measures (reclamation) of land.

When checking the activities, the Interregional Department of the State Inspection for Ecological and Technical Safety for Chatkal, Ala-Buka and Aksy districts revealed violations by the following companies:

  • GMK Alliance LLC on 8.3 hectares of land area, Zek-Sai site;
  • Chatkal-17 LLC on 2.3 hectares of land (license has expired), Zek-Sai — 2 site;
  • Chatkal-17 LLC on four hectares of land;
  • Highland Exploration LLC on 224.3 hectares of land;
  • Kasansai-Ata LLC on 17 hectares of land;
  • Et-Geo LLC on 8.5 hectares of land;
  • Kalton LLC on 3.2 hectares of land;
  • Arkar-Lachyn LLC on 5.8 hectares of land;
  • Consolidated Aurum LLC on 7.8 hectares of land;
  • Booster LLC on one hectare of land;
  • Kaienterprise LLC on one hectare of land, Suulu-Tegerek site, as well as Fonta LLC on 250 hectares of land, Kuru-Tegerek site;
  • Fonta LLC on 150 hectares of land;
  • Optimum Trade LLC on 9.5 hectares of land;
  • Asia Gold LLC on 1.5 hectares of land.

«To prosecute representatives of these mining companies, the Interregional Department of the State Inspection for Ecological and Technical Safety for Chatkal, Aksy and Ala-Buka districts sent a letter to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. It is registered, pre-trial proceedings have begun,» the inspection stressed.

The agency notes that if reclamation work to restore the damaged lands is not carried out, their further use will be impossible.
