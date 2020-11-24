Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 59.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 558,090 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 59,128,645 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (12,414,292), India (9,139,865), Brazil (6,087,608), Russia (2,096,749), Argentina (1,374,631), Colombia (1,254,979), Italy (1,431,795), Spain (1,582,616), France (2,195,940) and Great Britain (1,531,267).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 37,800,000. The figure grew by 400,025 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,395,658 people died from the virus (growth by 9,062 people for 24 hours), including 257,751 people — in the USA, 169,485 — in Brazil, 133,738— in India, 55,327— in the UK, and 101,926— in Mexico.

At least 70,366 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 126,182 cases — in Kazakhstan, 71,774— in Uzbekistan, 11,932 — in Tajikistan.