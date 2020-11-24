Price of meat in Kyrgyzstan grows by 20-50 soms for two weeks

From November 5 to 19, 2020, the average retail prices for beef rose again by 20-50 soms. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the end of last week, meat cost from 340 to 450 soms per kilogram. The largest price increase was registered in Naryn region, where the product went up in price by 40-50 soms at once, and lowest — in Talas (by 10 soms). Meat prices have not changed yet in Cholpon-Ata city.

«The reason for the price increase is the purchase of our cattle by entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan at inflated prices,» the ministry noted.

Ban on the export of 14 types of products, including live cattle, has been imposed in Kyrgyzstan by a government decree for six months. The day before, this issue was raised in Parliament, stating that restrictions must be lifted. Agriculture Minister Tilek Toktogaziev disagrees with this point of view.

«The ban has been imposed on the export of live cattle only, meat can be exported. When meat rises in price to 500 soms per kilogram, it is a question of the country’s food security. The state should react to such things,» he said earlier.