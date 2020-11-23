Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 58.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,736,368 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 58,570,555 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (12,229,265), India (9,139,865), Brazil (6,071,401), Russia (2,071,858), Argentina (1,370,366), Colombia (1,248,417), Italy (1,408,868), Spain (1,556,730), France (2,191,180) and Great Britain (1,515,802).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 37,400,000. The figure grew by 976,631 people for three days.

At least 1,386,596 people died from the virus (growth by 26,997 people for three days), including 256,746 people — in the USA, 169,183— in Brazil, 133,227— in India, 55,120— in the UK, and 100,823— in Mexico.

At least 69,885 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 126,182 cases — in Kazakhstan, 71,617— in Uzbekistan, 11,894 — in Tajikistan.