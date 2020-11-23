11:53
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 30.2 million for a week to support som

Throughout the past week, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has been conducting interventions selling dollars. The official website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The National Bank sold $ 21.4 million on November 16. The next day, the bank again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. On November 18, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic again sold $ 1.3 million. On November 19, it sold $ 3 million to support the som, on November 20 — $ 2,50 million.

The central bank has sold $ 30,250 million in the foreign exchange market for five days.

In total, since the beginning of November, six interventions have been conducted for a total of $ 57,050 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row in Kyrgyzstan.
