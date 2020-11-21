12:40
First graders to return to schools in Osh on November 30

First graders will go to schools in Osh city from November 30. Press service of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A meeting of the civil protection headquarters was held yesterday at the City Hall, at which the issue of the possibility of opening city schools for students of the first grades was considered. The City Hall noted that, according to statistics, there is a stabilization of the epidemiological situation in Osh city. On November 19, two cases of the disease were registered, while on November 18 — 5.

«As a result, a decision was made to return first grade students to schools starting from November 30 in strict compliance with the relevant sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Private schools and kindergartens will also work, taking into account the strict observance of all the necessary sanitary and epidemiological norms and rules. Control over their observance will be carried out by specialists of the sanitary and epidemiological service. State kindergartens will not resume their work,» the City Hall said.
