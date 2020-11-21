11:03
World Bank opens Public Procurement and Logistics Observatory in Kyrgyzstan

The first Public Procurement and Logistics Observatory was opened at the Department of Logistics of the Kyrgyz State Technical University. Press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project was implemented with the support of the World Bank.

«The observatory will become an analytical center for procurement, provide stakeholders with a platform for exchanging experience and opinions on the legislative and regulatory framework, best procurement practices, and will also contribute to increasing transparency and efficiency of public procurement,» the Ministry of Finance said.

The tasks of the center are to create a network of experts, scientists and professionals; formal and informal discussions and information exchange with decision-makers, collection and analysis of procurement data related to various aspects of contracting, effectiveness of contract execution and timeliness of service delivery.

Observatory’s website: www.pplo.kg. 
