SCNS detains 6 police officers for torturing a person to death

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained six employees of the Criminal Police Service in Osh city. They, according to the investigation, tortured a person to death. The SCNS press center reported today.

«The investigative bodies of the State Committee for National Security are investigating a criminal case into the death of a 26-year-old citizen in the administrative building of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region. Officers of the Criminal Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department of the Osh region A.S., born in 1988, E.U., born in 1981, S.D., born in 1989, A.Sh., born in 1988, O.A., born in 1988, and Sh. S., born in 1986 were detained on November 19 on suspicion of committing the crime,» the message says.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for Osh and Osh region. Investigation of the criminal case continues.