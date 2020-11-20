18:13
USD 84.78
EUR 100.26
RUB 1.11
English

SCNS detains 6 police officers for torturing a person to death

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained six employees of the Criminal Police Service in Osh city. They, according to the investigation, tortured a person to death. The SCNS press center reported today.

«The investigative bodies of the State Committee for National Security are investigating a criminal case into the death of a 26-year-old citizen in the administrative building of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region. Officers of the Criminal Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department of the Osh region A.S., born in 1988, E.U., born in 1981, S.D., born in 1989, A.Sh., born in 1988, O.A., born in 1988, and Sh. S., born in 1986 were detained on November 19 on suspicion of committing the crime,» the message says.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for Osh and Osh region. Investigation of the criminal case continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/173906/
views: 118
Print
Related
SCNS employee extorts bribe of $ 3,000, case sent to court
Japarov calls on Kyrgyzstanis to report corruption to SCNS via social media
Zhumgalbek Shablanbekov appointed Head of Ninth Service of SCNS
Kamchybek Tashiev appointed Chairman of SCNS
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses head of SCNS Orozbek Opumbaev
SCNS: Attempts to destabilize situation will be strictly suppressed
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan seizes over 30 kilograms of drugs, policeman detained
SCNS officer detained for bribe extortion fired
Four police officers accused of torture get suspended sentences
Torture of woman in Suzak: Man sentenced to probation supervision
Popular
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced
20 November, Friday
18:07
Government imposes six-month ban on export of agricultural products Government imposes six-month ban on export of agricultu...
17:55
Constitutional convention starts work in Kyrgyzstan
17:49
Electricity rates not to change until 2022 in Kyrgyzstan
17:37
Decree on formation of constitutional convention signed
17:10
Sadyr Japarov promises to reveal main opponent of draft Constitution