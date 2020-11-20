Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to create free economic zone in border area

A telephone conversation took place between the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Artem Novikov thanked for the humanitarian assistance provided by the Government of Uzbekistan as part of measures to counter the spread of coronavirus infection. During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of enhancing trade and economic cooperation, increasing the volume of mutual trade and expanding its range by creating joint projects in the field of industrial cooperation, building trade and logistics centers, a free economic (industrial) zone in the border areas of the two states.

«An agreement was reached to hold the third meeting of the Council of Heads of Border Regions in December 2020 with the participation of heads of regions of the two countries. Within the framework of the Council, it is planned to sign a plan of practical measures (roadmap) to expand and deepen cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in the trade and economic sphere to increase trade between the countries,» the statement says.