The repeated elections of the mayor of Jalal-Abad will be held on December 3. The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan.

The CEC noted that one candidate was registered in the mayoral elections, scheduled earlier by the resolution of the CEC of the Kyrgyz Republic for November 17, 2020. He wrote a statement refusing to participate in the elections.

The ex-mayor of Jalal-Abad city, Murataly Tagaev, resigned on October 6.