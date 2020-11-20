Artem Novikov promises no rolling blackouts in winter

Population should not experience a shortage of electricity and heating in winter. The acting head of the Cabinet of Ministers, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov, said at a meeting of the republican headquarters on preparation for the autumn-winter period.

According to him, local authorities should keep under constant control the issue of the passage of the autumn-winter period.

«It is necessary to exclude excessive consumption of electricity within the established limits. Recent statistics on emergency shutdowns are of concern. Energy companies’ executives should pay particular attention to addressing this issue. The population should not experience a lack of electricity,» he said.

There should be no rolling blackouts. We have enough energy resources to ensure an accident-free winter. Artem Novikov

The official also heard information from the Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions about the passage of the autumn-winter period.

«We all understand that 2020 was a difficult year for all of us. Recent events have led to the need to adjust the republican budget. More than 90 percent of the funding for the preparation and passing of the autumn-winter is provided. Mention of lack of funding is inadmissible. Only one thing is required of you — to ensure uninterrupted and trouble-free passage of the autumn-winter period. The population should have a clear understanding that the government is ready for winter,» Artem Novikov said.