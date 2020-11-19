National Bank sells $ 25.2 mln on foreign exchange market for 3 days

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to conduct daily interventions selling dollars. The bank has sold $ 25.2 million for three days.

On November 16, the National Bank sold $ 21.4 million. The next day, it again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. Yesterday the National Bank also sold dollars, this time — $ 1.3 million.

Since the beginning of November, the National Bank has already sold $ 52 million to support som.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started at the beginning of the week. The exchange rate slightly stabilized later, but it rose again to 84.5 soms on the weekend.