19:10
USD 84.77
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.12
English

National Bank sells $ 25.2 mln on foreign exchange market for 3 days

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to conduct daily interventions selling dollars. The bank has sold $ 25.2 million for three days.

On November 16, the National Bank sold $ 21.4 million. The next day, it again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. Yesterday the National Bank also sold dollars, this time — $ 1.3 million.

Since the beginning of November, the National Bank has already sold $ 52 million to support som.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started at the beginning of the week. The exchange rate slightly stabilized later, but it rose again to 84.5 soms on the weekend.
link: https://24.kg/english/173752/
views: 31
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells dollars in foreign exchange market
National Bank conducts 2nd intervention in November to support som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in November
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar depreciates a little in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
At least 200,000 loans for 80 bln soms restructured since March in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 59.5 mln in October to support som
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
19 November, Thursday
19:01
National Bank sells $ 25.2 mln on foreign exchange market for 3 days National Bank sells $ 25.2 mln on foreign exchange mark...
18:55
Wanted for 13 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Moscow
18:46
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers other 42.3 million soms
18:33
Sadyr Japarov: New draft Constitution was written not in favor of one person
18:14
Chairman of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Irsaliev detained