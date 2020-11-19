Sadyr Japarov: New draft Constitution was written not in favor of one person

Former acting president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, commented on the constitutional reform initiated by the deputies. The politician posted the statement on Facebook.

According to him, the first Constitution, adopted on May 5, 1993, indicated that the people, as the bearers of the country’s sovereignty, can solve important issues of national importance. «However, the 2010 Constitution limited these rights of citizens in favor of a handful of people or one person.

In particular, Article 114 of the 2010 Constitution provides for the possibility of only making changes to the Constitution, limiting the rights of citizens to make additions or adopt a new version. This hindered the further development of Kyrgyzstan, its strengthening as an independent state. This is proved by the last 10 years of our life, when Kyrgyzstan was ruled by drivers, bodyguards and etc., which led to the recent riots.

Because, as it was mentioned earlier, our ten-year experience has clearly shown that we can no longer live with the 2010 Constitution,» Sadyr Japarov wrote.

What is the requirement of society? Of course, raising the economy, meeting the social needs of citizens, establishing the rule of law and solving other important issues. In order to fulfill the demands of our people, there is a need to adopt a new Constitution. Sadyr Japarov

The statement says that restoring citizens’ rights to adopt a new Basic Law by popular vote «is not a step back or return to the Constitutions adopted under Akayev and Bakiyev.» Sadyr Japarov believes that the reform should be considered as returning to the people the opportunity to participate in resolving issues of state structure, as well as other important issues of state importance.

«Just 20 days ago, opponents of the reforms shouted: «They are preparing the Constitution behind closed doors and are adopting it without bringing it to the public.» Now, when the draft of the Basic Law has been submitted for public discussion, they again oppose it, confuse people, declaring that «there are violations of the law.» If we want renewal and subsequently live in a developed state, we must go towards real reforms,» Sadyr Japarov added.

He called on the Kyrgyzstanis to take an active part in the discussion of the new draft Constitution.

«It has been well said that truth is born of arguments, so discussions will be held openly and transparently. Give your suggestions, they will all be taken into account. It’s time to reveal the true faces of those who have been engaged in sabotage for 30 years. Dear fellow citizens, I want to note once again that the future of our Kyrgyzstan is in your hands,» concluded Sadyr Japarov.

The draft Constitution presented to the public was written not in favor of one person or a separate group, as it was in 2010. Shame on those who, in pursuit of their personal interests, shout without reason. Sadyr Japarov

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.