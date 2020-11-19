Former director of Opera and Ballet Theater Bolotbek Osmonov detained

The former director of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev, Bolotbek Osmonov, was detained. The fact of the arrest was confirmed by the press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan.

«The detainee is suspected of abuse of office. It was found that, contrary to the interests of the state, as well as the interests of culture and art, he entered into a deliberately unfavorable contract, as a result of which the state budget suffered damage on an especially large scale in the amount of more than 1 million soms,» the state service said.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will choose a pre-trial restriction for him today.