Presidential elections: Voters to be able to vote at place of residence only

Voters will be able to vote only at their place of residence in the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister, head of the election headquarters, Maksat Mamytkanov told at a press conference.

According to him, in connection with the cancellation of the Form No. 2 in the upcoming elections, voters will be able to vote only at the polling station at the place of registration.

«But due to internal migration, many residents, especially in residential areas around the capital, do not have a permanent residence permit. So, we are working on it. The Central Election Commission is updating the voters’ list. All citizens of Kyrgyzstan will have the opportunity to vote,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad will be able to vote ahead of schedule by registering with consular department.

"Polling stations will be opened at all diplomatic missions. We plan to open the third polling station in Moscow, "Maksat Mamytkanov said.