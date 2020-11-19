Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at expense of Uzbekistan

Construction of a new Infectious Diseases Hospital from lightweight structures has begun in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The construction will be completed within 10 days at the expense of neighboring Uzbekistan. The medical facility will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment and furniture. In the process of treating patients with coronavirus and pneumonia, Uzbek doctors will visit the region to exchange experience.

Construction of the infectious hospital for 200 patients began on the territory of Kadamdzhai district hospital.