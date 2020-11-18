15:39
USD 84.80
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.11
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 55.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,226,702 globally over the past two days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 55,562,616 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (11,344,154), India (8,874,290), Brazil (5,911,758), Russia (1,954,912), Argentina (1,329,005), Colombia (1,211,128), Italy (1,238,072), Spain (1,510,023), France (2,087,183) and Great Britain (1,414,359).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 35,700,000. The figure grew by 821,192 people for two days.

At least 1,337,343 people died from the virus (growth by 20,720 people for two days), including 248,581 people — in the USA, 166,699— in Brazil, 130,519— in India, 52,839— in the UK, and 99,026— in Mexico.

At least 67,894 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 122,335 cases — in Kazakhstan, 70,581— in Uzbekistan, 11,689 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/173525/
views: 105
Print
Related
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
531 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
425 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,894 in total
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation
Community-acquired pneumonia death rate grows 2.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
At least 157 schoolchildren contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in November
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
555 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
18 November, Wednesday
15:26
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzs...
15:14
New draft Constitution causes concern of Kyrgyzstan's clergy
14:57
Cinemas to resume work on November 19 in Kyrgyzstan
14:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 55.5 million people globally
14:23
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state