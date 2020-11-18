Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 55.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,226,702 globally over the past two days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 55,562,616 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (11,344,154), India (8,874,290), Brazil (5,911,758), Russia (1,954,912), Argentina (1,329,005), Colombia (1,211,128), Italy (1,238,072), Spain (1,510,023), France (2,087,183) and Great Britain (1,414,359).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 35,700,000. The figure grew by 821,192 people for two days.

At least 1,337,343 people died from the virus (growth by 20,720 people for two days), including 248,581 people — in the USA, 166,699— in Brazil, 130,519— in India, 52,839— in the UK, and 99,026— in Mexico.

At least 67,894 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 122,335 cases — in Kazakhstan, 70,581— in Uzbekistan, 11,689 — in Tajikistan.