National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells dollars in foreign exchange market

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan carried out the third intervention in November. Official website of the bank says.

The day before, the bank sold $ 500,000 with settlements different from the date of the transaction. In order to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market, the National Bank carried out interventions for two days in a row. In total, $ 50.7 million have been sold since the beginning of November.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started at the beginning of the week. The exchange rate slightly stabilized later, but it rose again to 84.5 soms on the weekend.