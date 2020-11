Five deaths from coronavirus have been registered for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one patient died in Bishkek, one — in Talas region, one — in Chui region, one — in Jalal-Abad region and one — in Osh region.

In total, 1,212 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country.