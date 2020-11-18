11:01
SCNS: Chief of Staff of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan detained for extortion

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan within the framework of pre-trial proceedings established a group of officials of the Social Fund, who systematically extorted money from the heads of territorial divisions of the Social Fund. Press center of the state committee reported.

«The investigation found out that the organizer of the unlawful actions was the Social Fund’s Chief of Staff, who through the fund coordinators in the regions forcibly collected large sums of money from each head of the territorial unit. At the same time, individual heads, in pursuance of his instructions and full payment of the required amount, under the guise of various expenses, illegally withdrew funds from the settlement accounts of the Social Fund and its structural divisions,» the statement says.

The suspect was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway.
