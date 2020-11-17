16:42
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

At least 157 schoolchildren contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in November

As of November 16, at least 157 schoolchildren got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, COVID-19 was registered in children from 7 to 17 years old. All the confirmed cases are not connected with school attendance. The children got infected at home.

At least 48 cases of coronavirus infection in children were registered in September, in October — 315.

In total, 67,469 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.
link: https://24.kg/english/173371/
views: 164
Print
Related
Community-acquired pneumonia death rate grows 2.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
555 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
486 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,469 in total
Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 54.3 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
439 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
16:15
Children in Kyrgyzstan’s orphanages not protected from violence Children in Kyrgyzstan’s orphanages not protected from...
15:50
Bishkek City Hall hands over six ambulances to Emergency Medicine Center
15:32
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
15:20
Community-acquired pneumonia death rate grows 2.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
15:09
At least 157 schoolchildren contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in November