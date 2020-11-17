At least 157 schoolchildren contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in November

As of November 16, at least 157 schoolchildren got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, COVID-19 was registered in children from 7 to 17 years old. All the confirmed cases are not connected with school attendance. The children got infected at home.

At least 48 cases of coronavirus infection in children were registered in September, in October — 315.

In total, 67,469 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.