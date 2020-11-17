13:42
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Fifteen more medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, three cases were registered in Bishkek, three — in Batken region, four — in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Chui region, three — in Talas region and one — in Osh region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and six more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,750 medical workers, 3,505 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/173342/
views: 56
Print
Related
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
555 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
486 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,469 in total
Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 54.3 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
439 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
479 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 66,983 in total
Honored physician Damira Bayzakova passes away
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
13:23
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
13:20
Over 297,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against influenza
13:13
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:10
555 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:07
486 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,469 in total