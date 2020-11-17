15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Fifteen more medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, three cases were registered in Bishkek, three — in Batken region, four — in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Chui region, three — in Talas region and one — in Osh region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and six more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,750 medical workers, 3,505 of them have recovered in the republic.